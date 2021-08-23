ESC Region 12 hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

WACO, Texas – ESC Region 12 and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host a vaccination clinic at ESC at 2101 W. Loop 340 this Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All three vaccine types (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer) will be available. There is not a booster vaccine available at this time. Staff, family, and community members ages twelve and up are welcome to come and take advantage of the clinic for free. No registration is required.

A follow-up clinic will be held on September 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for the second shot from Moderna and Pfizer.

Source: ESC Region 12