ESC Region 12 hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

WACO, Texas – ESC Region 12 and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host a vaccination clinic at ESC at 2101 W. Loop 340 this Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All three vaccine types (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer) will be available. There is not a booster vaccine available at this time. Staff, family, and community members ages twelve and up are welcome to come and take advantage of the clinic for free. No registration is required.

A follow-up clinic will be held on September 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for the second shot from Moderna and Pfizer.

(Courtesy: ESC Region 12)

Source: ESC Region 12

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected