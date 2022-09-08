HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.



Miguel Alejandro Zuniga (left) and Melissa Pearl Ortiz (right). (Courtesy: Houston County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Randy Hargrove says that Zuniga was originally detained on a drug-related charge – and that Ortiz assisted in the escape and planned to meet up with Zuniga and provide transportation. Both of them are considered dangerous.