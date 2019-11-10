ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Waco

Baylor’s triple overtime win against TCU Saturday has inspired ESPN’s College GameDay program to travel to Waco on Saturday, November 16th.

The Baylor Bears will be taking on the Oklahoma Sooners that evening. This will be a battle between the #1 and #2 ranked teams in the Big 12.

This will be the third time for the popular pregame show to visit Waco. The first time was Dec. 6, 2014, when the Bears beat Kansas State to earn their first Big 12th Championship.

The last time ESPN was here, Baylor also went up against OU, in 2015. The Bears lost that match up.

There are still details to work out, such as parking and line up times. FOX44 News will bring you that information as it becomes available.