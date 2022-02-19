WACO, TX- ESPN’s College Gameday is returning to Waco for the second time in three years.

The traveling event will take place at the Ferrell Center prior to Baylor basketball’s Feb. 26 game against Kansas, which will be a white-out with t-shirts provided to all attendees.

Baylor has hosted College Gameday five times previously, including twice for basketball.

BU first hosted College Gameday’s football version on Dec. 6, 2014, prior to the Bears’ win over Kansas State to secure a second consecutive Big 12 championship.

The award-winning show is in its 18th season of basketball coverage. Host Rece Davis is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg for an hour-long show beginning at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN. Dan Shulman, Bilas and Holly Rowe will be on the call for the 7 p.m. CT game against Kansas.

Additional information will be announced throughout the week.