European company to bring 100 jobs to Waco

A European company that does hot-dip galvanizing and power-coating services for steel products has announced it will be coming to Waco, bringing about a hundred jobs.

The company plans to build a 161,000 square foot building on a 23-acre site off Mars Drive with an estimated investment of $32.2 million.

This will be the company’s first facility to be built in the US.

The jobs should be in place by 2023 with an average salary of $33,000 with the minimum wage paid being $12 per hour.

Zinkpower will provide hot-dip galvanizing services in support of the structural steel industry.

The Waco plant will be the only hot-dip galvanizing center between the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and San Antonio.

The Waco site will be home to Zinkpower’s largest dipping kettle, 60 feet, which has the ability to accommodate a broad spectrum of customer needs.

The company has received approval for a job creation grant through the Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corporation, as well as, a multi-year business grant from the City of Waco and McLennan County.

Zinkpower is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and is one of the business units of the Australian group Kopf, which currently employs over 2000 people in 12 countries.

The brand is described as a global leader in the hot-dip galvanizing process and offers the service in 45 establishments located in ten countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia.