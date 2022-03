EASTLAND COUNTY, TX- A fast moving wildfire is located near FM 2731 and Country road 230 between Highway 183 and Texas Highway 206.



Residents in the vicinity of this fire north of FM 2731 and county road 230 are urged to evacuate immediately to the north using highway 206 in Eastland County CR 230.



Evacuate now if you are in the area mentioned

and monitor local media for more information.



Follow the advice of local authorities.

Do not attempt to fight the fire yourselves!