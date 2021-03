Waco Firefighters are at the scene of a burst gas line and are asking people to avoid the area.

The incident is in the 2400 block of South 2nd Street.

HAZMAT SITUATION – 2400 Block of S. 2nd St. @WacoTXFire units and HazMat Team responding to reported 12” gas line struck. Please avoid the area. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) March 18, 2021

Firefighters say someone struck a 12″ gas line. Right now there is no word on how this happened, but FOX44 News has a crew on the way and we will continue to update the situation.