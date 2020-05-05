Ex-boyfriend charged with firing at a woman and another

Bond was set at a total of a half million dollars for a 56-year-old Killeen man charged with two different firearms incidents involving his ex-girlfriend.

Michael Anthony Caldwell was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Killeen Police Department Ofelia Miramontez said the first incident occurred Friday.

She said that at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North 8th Street in reference to an armed subject.

Upon the officers arrival they were told that a man approached the victims in a vehicle and pointed a gun towards them.

Then Saturday, about 8:43 a.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of N 8th Street in reference to a shots fired call.

When officers got there, they were told that a black SUV occupied by two people, approached the victims and the passenger displayed a weapon and fired shots toward the victims.

The SUV fled the area and no injuries were reported.

Through the investigation, the female victim identified the suspect as her ex-boyfriend in both incidents.

Detectives were then able to obtain two warrants for the suspect.