Ex-boyfriend charged with firing at a woman and another

Michael Anthony Caldwell

Bond was set at a total of a half million dollars for a 56-year-old Killeen man charged with two different firearms incidents involving his ex-girlfriend.

Michael Anthony Caldwell was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Killeen Police Department Ofelia Miramontez said the first incident occurred Friday.

She said that at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North 8th Street in reference to an armed subject. 

Upon the officers arrival they were told that a man approached the victims in a vehicle and pointed a gun towards them.

Then Saturday, about 8:43 a.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of N 8th Street in reference to a shots fired call. 

When officers got there, they were told that a black SUV occupied by two people, approached the victims and the passenger displayed a weapon and fired shots toward the victims. 

The SUV fled the area and no injuries were reported.    

Through the investigation, the female victim identified the suspect as her ex-boyfriend in both incidents. 

Detectives were then able to obtain two warrants for the suspect.

