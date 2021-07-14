EXCLUSIVE: Family speaks out after six-hour standoff in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – Benjamin Troche was arrested on Tuesday evening after a six-hour stand off in the American Inn in Temple.

Benjamin went live on Facebook of him barricading himself inside the hotel room after refusing to check out.

“I thought I could make it there in time before anything could happen. Unfortunately, the police officers were already there,” says Benjamin Troche’s younger sister, Rosa Troche.

Rosa spoke with the officers and informed them that he suffers from mental issues and if she could help them get him out.

“Thats when I text my brother, ‘Hey, I am here. I’m not going anywhere,'” says Rosa.

Police officers had to cut off Benjamin’s phone so they could have his focus on them as they try to get him out safely – which made Rosa spark fear in him.

“The total fear that he has in him is going to come out. He did have weapons, so he started firing,” says Rosa.

Rosa says thankfully no one was hurt in this whole process.

“The police officers did not fire back, and I thank God that they didn’t because I wouldn’t have my brother here today,” says Rosa.

Trained negotiators and Bell County mental health deputies had to use gas to get him out of the room.

“I heard a few booms. No one warned me what they were,” says Rosa.

Rosa says it was a scary situation for her to be in.

“The illness he has, he’s scared. He feels like he’s in a dark place, and this illness is not a joke,” says Rosa.

Rosa says she hopes that her brother seeks proper mental health help after this situation.

Rosa would also like to let other people who might be in the same situation as her to be sure to check in on your family if they are going through a mental health crisis.