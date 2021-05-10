EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Lake Waco drowning victim honors son’s memory

WACO, Texas – We are learning more about 24-year-old Daylan Dixon, who died Thursday at Lake Waco after falling off a jet ski with friends.

With a broken heart, Dixon’s mother, Tynna Dixon, describes her son as a smart, loving and helpful young man who was loved and cared for by so many people.

“I would not want anybody, anybody, anybody to ever, ever, ever experience this type of pain. Ever,” said Tynna Dixon. “He was always with me, especially before he turned 18. When he turned 18, he felt like he was grown, so he didn’t have to hang out with mom as much, but he was still a momma’s boy. Just this beam of light, I mean, Daylan was just that kid. He was just that guy.”

Daylan Dixon and his mother Tynna Dixon

Daylan graduated from Midway ISD in 2015. He went out to Lake Waco Thursday with friends, and when the jet ski he was overturned, Daylan fell in deep water. He was not wearing a life jacket, and his mother says he did not know how to swim.

“I had no idea that he was going to be on a jet ski. I didn’t even know he could ride a jet ski. Daylan was terrified of the water. He can’t swim,” said Dixon.

Dixon says if this experience teaches anyone anything, it is to be careful on the water.

“It’s so unpredictable. And just please, please, please wear a life jacket. If you can’t swim, just dip your toe in the water. I mean, don’t go into the water. You just never know what will happen,” said Dixon.

After hours of searching Thursday night and Friday morning, crews found Daylan’s body just after 5:00 p.m. Since then, prayers have been pouring in for his family.

“It fills me up, because people don’t have to be kind to you. People don’t have to be nice to you. People don’t have to pray for you. And so, I’m just so grateful because I understand the power of prayer, and I see the Hand of God working, and I’m just so thankful. Words could never, never, never be enough to say how much we appreciate that,” said Dixon.

A balloon release is being organized by his girlfriend, Kayla. It will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Bridges Park. She’s encouraging everyone to bring red, black and white balloons to celebrate his life. Friends and family will also remember Daylan’s life this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the same area.

Daylan’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, May 15th at noon at First Methodist Waco – located at 4901 Cobbs Drive.

Friends of the family have also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. The page says, “Daylan was a loving individual who loved his family. He was so full of life. If you can please help this family out that is mourning the loss of their beloved child, brother, grandchild, nephew, cousin and uncle. Thank you.”