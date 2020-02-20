Expansion underway at the Silos

WACO, Texas- According to Chip and Joanna Gaines, ground broke just a few weeks ago at the Silos grounds for their expansion plans.

A new entrance will be added near Magnolia Press on 8th Street. Six new lifestyle retail shops featuring a variety of products from paper goods to bath and body will be coming as well.

For over 30 years a historic church has been boarded up and vacant. The church will be relocated to the main area of the silos grounds.

The Silos will pay homage to the original Katy Park field, once home to the minor league team, Waco Pirates, by breaking ground on Wiffle ball field.