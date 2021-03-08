Experienced nurse hired as Belton ISD’s Director of Health Services

BELTON, Texas – A nurse with almost 25 years of experience will take over as Belton ISD’s director of health services in April.

The Board of Trustees recently approved the hiring of Marylisa Fanning, who currently serves as the school nurse at Belton High School. She’s also held the position at Southwest Elementary School.

In addition to her military experience, Fanning has also worked with home health and mental health care as well as in medical-surgical and NICU care. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Chamberlain College and a master’s degree from the University of Texas at Tyler with the intention of moving into a nursing instructor role. Instead, she landed her first role in Belton ISD.

Fanning replaces Charlotte Smith, who will retire in April after a 40 year nursing career. Smith has spent the last nine year working in Belton ISD.

Smith and Fanning will overlap in the director role briefly to help with the transition. Fanning is excited to take on the new challenge of leading the team of 35 school nurses.

Source: Belton Independent School District