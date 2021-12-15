Woodway Public Safety reports an expired vehicle registration has resulted in the recovery of almost a half-pound of marijuana and the arrest of a driver early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman said an officer spotted the expired sticker on a car in the 7600 block of Woodway Drive about 12:15 a.m. As the officer approached the car, he detected the odor of marijuana and conducted a probable cause search.

A large bag of marijuana and a set of scales were found in a backpack in the car.

The driver, identified as Jonathan Morales, was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail – where he remained late Wednesday morning.