Explosion reported at Beechcraft aircraft plant in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are responding to reports of an explosion at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas.

Sedgwick County Dispatch says the explosion was reported around 8 a.m. Friday at the facility in the eastern part of the city. No details were immediately released. Beechcraft’s parent company, Textron Aviation, didn’t immediately reply to phone and email messages seeking further information.

The explosion comes amid troubles for the aircraft industry in Wichita, which is a major sector of the Kansas economy. 

