Explosion rocks Copperas Cove neighborhood

COPPERAS COVE, Texas- Copperas Cove firefighters and police are investigating an explosion that severely damaged a home in the 600 block of Judy Lane Tuesday Avenue.

At 11:51 am, Copperas Cove Fire Department was dispatched to an explosion from a home, while enroute and update was provided that indicated that fire was emitting from the home and that persons may be injured.

First arriving unit was an ambulance and they reported a hearty fire with victim in the road.

The victim was immediately cared for by the first arriving EMS unit and was thought to be a middle age man with serious injuries from an undetermined cause and was transported immediately to Scott and White.

Due to the magnitude of the fire and initial reports of multiple victims, two ambulances from Killeen Fire Department, and a Fort Hood Fire Engine and Ladder truck were requested to assist as well.

It was determined the two victims helped the seriously injured person away from the fire and may have inhaled smoke.

The two victims were evaluated by EMS and were not transported to a hospital.

The fire was brought under control in just under 2 ½ hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

Officials from Oncor and Atmos were requested to come to the scene to terminate utility services to the home.

There was NOT any natural gas service to the home even though some homes in the area were gas customers as verified by Atmos Energy.

Neighbors in the immediate area were initially evacuated until the fire was brought under control due to the uncertain circumstances that surrounded the incident.

The home and contents are a total loss.