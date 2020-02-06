Extended pipe damages deputy patrol vehicle

GOLINDA, Texas- TDPS report a crash involving a McLennan County Deputy Patrol vehicle on US-77 Near Woodland Drive in Golinda.

The crash was reported shortly after 8:00 a.m. on February 6th.

A Nissan passenger car traveling southbound had approximately six feet of pipe extending from the rear passenger window. As the vehicle approached a McLennan County Deputy Patrol Vehicle, the pipes struck the left side of the deputy’s vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan will be cited.

No injuries were reported.

Never load unsecured items on the backseat or rear window deck of the vehicle. This can cause the load to hit passengers or the driver when the vehicle comes to a sudden stop.

Be aware of the items you have extending from your vehicle and the possible hazards that can occur.