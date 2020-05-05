Extra drop-off for City of Hewitt bulk/brush collection

HEWITT, Texas – Due to the large demand during the last collection, the City of Hewitt is offering an extra day for bulk/brush collection on Wednesday, May 6th, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The collection site is located at 1301 S Hewitt Drive. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, employees are not allowed to come into contact with your trash, brush, vehicles or trailers, nor will they assist in unloading. 

Roll-off dumpsters will be in place for residents to discard their items. 

Social distancing will be strictly enforced, and only ten residents will be allowed on the property at a time. 

For more information, you can call Community Services at (254) 666-3151.

