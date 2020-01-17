Extra police presence at Lorena schools after “potential threat”

Lorena police reported that they would have additional officers at Lorena schools after an incident Thursday in which a picture that conveyed what was described by school officials as a “potential threat” was found being circulated among members of the student body.

School Superintendent Dr Joe Kucera sent a message to parents alerting them to the situation Thursday evening.

The message said there would be an increased police presence throughout the district and that “significant measures have been taken to insure the safety and security of our students.”

The statement stated that there was no real known imminent threat to the schools and that an investigation was being conducted.

He also noted that as always, the safety and security of all students and staff at Lorena ISD is their ultimate concern.

Lorena police issued a statement saying Friday ” will be just another day at school! We will have extra officers around the school and as always we investigate any perceived threats.”