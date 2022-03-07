Customers of Extraco Banks might have started their day with some unexpected news.

The company posted on its website Monday that it is experiencing technical difficulties with its online and mobile banking, causing accounts to show a “zero balance,” and that “debit cards are disabled.”

The company has verified that all account balances remain, and that debit cards are active “despite what you see online.”

The company’s third-party vendor ran some maintenance on Sunday night, which triggered this issue. They say this was not a cyber-attack.

Extraco’s third-party vendor is “working urgently” to resolve this issue.

Source: Extraco Banks