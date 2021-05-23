Extraco Events Center hosts first vendors market

WACO, Texas – The Extraco Events Center held their first vendors market on May 22-23, 2021.

Carol Craig traveled from San Antonio to take part in this event. She’s been part of the vendors market group for over twelve years.

“This is our first time in Waco. Enjoying the show. People have come from everywhere. I’m so amazed,” says Carol Craig, from Carol Craig Stitchery.

The Extraco Events Center just opened their doors to the public. This year was the first time Texas Market Guide was able to have an event in town.

“The most exciting part about this event how much Waco has welcomed us into the city, everything has just been…if you could have a perfect show weekend, this is it,” says Bev Resendez, of Topanga Canyon Designs.

All types of vendors showcased their products – such as clothing, jewelry, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, candles, photography, handmade, gifts for the guys, vintage, art, bath products, retro and repurposed, and much, much more.

When Carol opened up her business, she wanted to follow a tradition she had growing up.

“I used to sew with my mom and my grandma when I was a little girl. That was something we did in the evenings. So I loved doing that all my life,” says Craig.

Just like Carol, Bev says she enjoys being able to come out to these events and make connections with other vendors.

“When you are part of a vendor family, you spend a solid two days, sometimes three days, with these people. They become your family,” says Resendez.

Small business owner Sara Jo enjoys being able to travel all over Texas and meet new customers.

“So when I actually get to meet my customers in person, that’s probably the most satisfying for me. And you just become friends with your shoppers while we really have a good time,” says Sara Jo Poynter, of Haute and Gaudy.

Several of these vendors will be attending the Brazos County Expo event next month. If you missed out on the event this weekend, Texas Market Guide plans to come back to Waco again next year.