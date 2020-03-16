Extraco Events Center temporarily suspends activity

WACO, Texas – In an effort to protect the health and safety of patrons and minimize the potential impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), events occurring between now and April 17 at the Extraco Events Center will be cancelled or postponed.

At this time, the following events have been postponed until a later date can be determined: Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Championship, McLennan County Go Texan Fundraiser, Central Texas Comic Con, Texas Appaloosa Horse Show Bluebonnet Circuit, Waco Family Fun Fest, and Paint the Future Scholarship Show.

At this time, these events have been cancelled: Carden Circus, South 40 Outdoor Expo, Heart O’ Texas Fair Invitational CDE Contest, and NCEA National Championship.

Source: Extraco Events Center