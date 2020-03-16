Closings
There are currently 29 active closings.
Extraco Events Center temporarily suspends activity

Local News
WACO, Texas – In an effort to protect the health and safety of patrons and minimize the potential impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), events occurring between now and April 17 at the Extraco Events Center will be cancelled or postponed.

At this time, the following events have been postponed until a later date can be determined: Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Championship, McLennan County Go Texan Fundraiser, Central Texas Comic Con, Texas Appaloosa Horse Show Bluebonnet Circuit, Waco Family Fun Fest, and Paint the Future Scholarship Show.

At this time, these events have been cancelled: Carden Circus, South 40 Outdoor Expo, Heart O’ Texas Fair Invitational CDE Contest, and NCEA National Championship.  

The Extraco Events Center, home of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, is the center of entertainment in Central Texas.  The premier multi-use facility hosts over 225 events with an attendance of 420,000 and an economic impact of more than $47 million annually in McLennan County.  For more information about the Extraco Events Center, you can visit their website: www.ExtracoEventsCenter.com.

Source: Extraco Events Center

