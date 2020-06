HEWITT, Texas- Residents in the City of Hewitt are now required to wear face coverings in public.

The health and safety policy must require every employee and visitor to wear a face covering in areas where it is hard to maintain six-feet of social distancing.

Businesses who do not comply with this proclamation by 12:01 a.m. on June 25, 2020 are subject to a $1,000 fine.

To read the full proclamation issued by Mayor Charles D. Turner view the full document below: