WACO, Texas – Face masks and coverings will be optional at Baylor University, effective Monday, February 21.

Provost Nancy Brickhouse sent out a statement Thursday morning – saying many states, colleges, universities, and other organizations across the country are beginning to loosen their facemask requirements.

Over the past couple of weeks, Baylor’s President’s Council has been discussing the possibility of rescinding facemask requirements in labs and classrooms during academic settings for the following reasons – the University’s high vaccination rates, currently at 82 percent overall (80 percent of students, 95 percent of faculty and 91 percent of staff); new research indicating that cloth facemasks add little protection against the more contagious COVID-19 variants; the Omicron variant appearing to have reached its peak across the country; and the significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County, from a high in January 2022 of 937 cases to 36 confirmed active cases earlier this week.

After consultation with President Livingstone, the President’s Council, the University’s academic leadership, the Health Management Team, and Faculty Senate leadership, teh university believes the best course of action is to remove the facemask requirement in labs and classrooms, effective this Monday.

The university has issued some recommended actions to take to protect yourself as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wane:

Wear an N95 facemask and maintain social distancing when you are around others, out in the community, or in a group. Research has shown that the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is through wearing an N95 facemask. If you do not have N95 masks, you can request boxes from the Office of Environmental Health and Safety by sending an email to ehs@baylor.edu.

Continue to ask anyone in your personal office space to wear a facemask. It is requested that you please put up a sign letting people know your preferences. Signs can be downloaded here;

If you have a medically documented disability and are requesting a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, you can work with Human Resources in accordance with BU-PP 415. If you have different concerns for your family or yourself requiring additional considerations, you can work with your department chair or HR to find a mutually agreeable solution.

The university says it pledges to continue monitoring the COVID-19 situation on campus and within the community, and will keep the public informed of any changes to policies and procedures.

Source: Baylor University