Face masks vs. face coverings: What you should be wearing

WACO, Texas – With majority of states re-opening after weeks of being shut down, public health officials are emphasizing the importance of wearing face coverings when going out in public.

Face masks are a form of face coverings. However, they’re not the only to protect you and others.

“There’s two different types of masks. Let’s start with medical grade masks, your surgical masks and your N95’s. Those should be reserved for our health workers,” said Kelly Craine with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

For healthcare workers, public health districts across the state assess their needs and distribute the amount of masks and PPE necessary to meet those needs.

For others just out in the public from time to time, less is required for their safety.

“All you have to do is have cloths that cover your nose and mouth. That can be a bandana. It can be a hand-sown mask which is a cloth mask just any kind of cloth that cover your nose and mouth will work,” Crain said.

We drove around looking to see what places had face coverings for sales, and surprisingly they can be found at grocery stores, gas stations and dollar stores, as well.

With more businesses opening state wide every week, public health professionals are saying though it’s not required by law, they highly recommend wearing face coverings regardless of how you make it or where you get it.