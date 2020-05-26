Fair Food Drive-in coming to Extraco Events Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Extraco Events Center in Waco announced Tuesday plans to hold its first ever Fair Food Drive-in.

The event will go from Thursday, May 28th to Sunday, May 31st from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

There will by McKinney Corndogs, funnel cakes, burgers, chicken-on-a-stick, pizza and much more, all packaged for take-out.

Those who want to take part should enter the center from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Blvd. Parking and admission is free.

The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is set for Oct. 8-18 at the Extraco Events Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44