Fair Food Drive-in coming to Extraco Events Center

The Extraco Events Center in Waco announced Tuesday plans to hold its first ever Fair Food Drive-in.

The event will go from Thursday, May 28th to Sunday, May 31st from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

There will by McKinney Corndogs, funnel cakes, burgers, chicken-on-a-stick, pizza and much more, all packaged for take-out.

Those who want to take part should enter the center from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Blvd. Parking and admission is free.

The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is set for Oct. 8-18 at the Extraco Events Center.