WACO, Texas – The second annual Fair Food Drive-In is back at the Extraco Event Center!

The fair begins Thursday, and goes on until Sunday. Trucks like McKinney’s Corn Dogs and Kona Ice will be there – along with many other vendors with a take on delicious fair foods.

Doors open everyday at 11:00 a.m. and go until 8:00 p.m. For more information, you can go here.