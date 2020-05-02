Fallen Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy laid to rest

BELTON, Texas – John Rhoden, a Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty last Sunday, was laid to rest Friday after a funeral service in Belton.

Although attendance was capped inside the Dossman Funeral Home, hundreds of people watched the service streamed online. During the funeral procession, community members gathered across the street to pay their respects, as well.

Law enforcement officers from all over the state came to show their support and join in on the procession. They came from as far as Burnet and Williamson Counties.

The mother of one of Rhoden’s best friends penned a heartfelt message to embody who Deputy Rhoden was.

“John Rhoden was one of the most joyful people I’ve ever known. Someone who loved people and saw the good and value in everyone that he met,” she said. “His leaving this earth has left a hole in my heart which I’ve tried to fill with all the sweet funny memories until I get to hug his neck again.”

Deputy Rhoden was killed early Sunday morning after getting hit by a truck on Interstate 35. Rhoden was laying traffic spikes on the ground to assist in a pursuit by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was 31 years old.