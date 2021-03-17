Fallen DPS trooper honored with memorial highway

A section of I-35 has now been named The Trooper Thomas Nipper Highway in honor of the trooper killed in the line of duty in 2017.

The ceremony was held Wednesday morning in the Bell County Expo Center and was attended by Trooper Nipper’s family, fellow troopers, law enforcement, state and local officials.

The highway designation was created by the 87th Texas Legislature and consists of a section of the interstate from Temple to Belton, from mile marker 294 to mile marker 297.

“Trooper Nipper heroically put his life on the line to protect this community, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the people of Texas,” said DPS Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder. “This memorial roadway will serve as constant reminder of his courageous and faithful service.”

Trooper Thomas Nipper, 63, died on November 4, 2017, from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash while conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-35, near Midway Drive, in Temple. Nipper, who joined DPS in 1982, was stationed in Temple at the time of his death, and is survived by his wife and three children.