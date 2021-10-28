Fallen tree forces Killeen road closure

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen had to shut down Cora Avenue Thursday night due to high winds knocking over a tree across the roadway.

The closure is between Godman Street and Hill Street. The tree also brought down Century Link and Spectrum lines. Once the lines are removed, crews are able to clear the tree from the roads. There is no estimated time for the utilities company to be on site.

Travelers are urged to be alert and aware in this area, as well as throughout the city, as high winds persist.

Source: City of Killeen