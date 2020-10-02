Falls Co. Sheriff Ricky Scaman suspended, ordered to hand over all county property

The Falls County Commissioners Court has suspended Sheriff Ricky Scaman, and ordered him to turn over all county-owned property related to the sheriff’s exercise of law enforcement duties.

This move comes after a special meeting that was called Friday to discuss the criminal charges Scaman faces.

Sheriff Scaman is accused of sexual assault and assault of public servants. Texas Rangers arrested him on Sept. 21st.

The county commissioners have ordered Chief Deputy W. Derrick Johnson to take over the duties of sheriff while the criminal investigation takes place.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement suspended Scaman’s law enforcement license on Sept. 29th.

Scaman has been ordered to hand over a 2020 black Chevy Silverado Trailboss pickup and its keys, all duty weapons, all duty related gear or equipment. That includes items like batons, handcuffs, less than lethal weapons, body cameras, and electronic devices.