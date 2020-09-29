Falls Co. Sheriff Ricky Scaman’s law enforcement license suspended

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, also known as TCOLE, has suspended the law enforcement license of Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman.

TCOLE sent out the notification on Monday, a week after Texas Rangers arrested Scaman on charges he sexually assaulted two public servants.

The felonies are for Sexual Assault and Assault of a Public Servant. The misdemeanors are for Official Oppression.

Two separate events are covered by the indictments, one taking place on April 1st, 2020. The other took place on August 5th, 2020.

During Monday’s Falls County Commissioners Court meeting, the allegations against Sheriff Scaman were not discussed.