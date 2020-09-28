Falls County commissioners refuse to discuss sheriff’s arrest

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – The Falls County Commissioners Court met Monday morning, but they did not discuss the future of Sheriff Ricky Scaman.

Scaman faces several criminal charges – including sexual assault and assault of a public servant.

FOX44 News went to the commissioners meeting – but no one would talk on camera about Scaman’s arrest, the charges he faces or what may happen in the upcoming election.

We were told some members of the Commissioners Court are upset about the charges, but they want to remind everyone that he is innocent until proven guilty.