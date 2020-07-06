Falls County Deputy Attacked At Knifepoint During Attempted Carjacking

FALLS COUNTY, Texas. As July 4th came to a close, a Falls County deputy was attacked at knifepoint during an attempted carjacking.

According to a press release, the incident happened around 11P.M inside the Falls Community Hospital parking lot.

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said the deputy was in his car working as he waited for a victim to arrive.

“He[the deputy] was confronted by an individual in the parking lot who appeared to be under the influence of illegal substances,” said Scaman.

Scaman said the suspect, Damon Demarquis Vanderbilt approached the deputy from behind with two knives. One knife was held to the deputy’s throat as Vanderbilt demanded keys to his patrol unit.

According to the press release, when the deputy refused, the suspect tried to grab the deputy’s gun which started a fight between the two.

The deputy, who had minor injuries, was able to call for help and Vanderbilt was taken to Falls County jail. He is being charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.