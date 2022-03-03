FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Multiple crews come together to battle an early morning house fire in Falls County.

Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews were dispatched to County Road 415, near Chilton, early Thursday morning. Deputies were the first to arrive on scene, and found there was only one person in the home and got them to safety.



(Courtesy: Falls County Sheriff’s Office)

Fire crews from Chilton, Golinda, Lott, Rosebud and Marlin attempted to put the fire out. The house was later considered to be a total loss.

Source: Falls County Sheriff’s Office