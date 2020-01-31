Falls County man arrested, faces six counts of livestock theft charges

FALLS COUNTY, Texas- A Falls County man has been charged with six counts of livestock theft, after receipts were found in his work vehicle.

Logan G. Collier, a former ranch hand turned himself in to authorities in Lee County on January 17, after a former employer discovered sales receipts from an auction in a work trailer Collier used to transport the stolen cattle.

The employer immediately contacted Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, who initiated an investigation with the assistance of fellow special rangers Kenny Murchison and Hal Dumas and Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam. Through the investigation, they found record of Collier consigning and selling 11 head of cattle for a total of $8,067.45 between May 31, 2019 and December 20, 2019. Additional records showed the former employee had used the ranch-provided truck and trailer to transport the stolen livestock to the auction market.

On Wednesday, the Falls County District Attorney presented the six cases to a grand jury, who returned six indictments of theft of livestock, a third-degree felony, against Collier. Collier is currently on felony probation out of Hutchinson County for an unrelated incident

While cattle theft may sound like a crime from the old west, Wills says it’s still a big threat to ranchers, and thieves have only grown more sophisticated over time. But there are ways cattle producers can help protect themselves, like branding.

“Of these 11 head stolen and sold, only one animal was branded,” Wills says. “Descriptions are helpful and ear tags are, too, but there are a lot of black cows out there and ear tags are easily removed. But a brand is a permanent mark that the animal belongs to you.”