Falls County Man Dead During Shootout, Another Injured

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – A Falls County man is dead after a shootout on Sunday near County Road 247, 20 miles East of Marlin.

“Bang, bang, bang…just two guns shooting at each other,” says witness John Cobb.

Cobb says he was standing on his porch when he heard gunfire.

The man who died, 59- year-old Roger Ross, was Cobb’s second cousin.

“I feel it’s a sad day in the community,” Cobb says.

Falls County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call around 2:30 in the afternoon from one of the victims.

“Caller said they’ve been shot and were traveling back into Marlin. They had somebody driving ‘em back to the hospital,” says Sheriff Ricky Scaman.

The sheriff says the victim was shot five times in the chest and neck. One deputy was close by and helped.

The unknown victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

“Once we began talking to him, we figured out there was another party and we went to that location,” Scaman says.

Deputies found Ross dead at his home.

Investigators say the two men were shooting at each other – the result of an ongoing fight.

“Yeah, they were arguing about a deer fence he put up on his property and the neighbor didn’t like that,” Cobb says.

“I feel like its a real loss, you know? Cause I lost my neighbor, you know,” he adds.

The other victim is expected to be okay.