Falls County rollover with serious injuries, possible contraband

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office reports a rollover accident has resulted in serious injuries and may lead to a further investigation.

A statement issued stated that approximately 3:48pm Monday, deputies, DPS Troopers, EMS and Marlin Fire Department responded to a one vehicle rollover accident on State Highway 7 between Marlin and Chilton.

They found the vehicle had rolled over and ended up in a field.

The male driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

A helicopter was called and he was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

A female passenger was less seriously injured and taken to a hospital by ground ambulance.

The statement further said that while the cause of the accident remained under investigation, a weapon, cash and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the vehicle.

Due to the severity of the driver’s injuries identities of the two are not being released as of Tuesday morning.

