Falls County rollover with serious injuries, possible contraband

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office reports a rollover accident has resulted in serious injuries and may lead to a further investigation.
A statement issued stated that approximately 3:48pm Monday, deputies, DPS Troopers, EMS and Marlin Fire Department responded to a one vehicle rollover accident on State Highway 7 between Marlin and Chilton.
They found the vehicle had rolled over and ended up in a field.
The male driver had been ejected from the vehicle.
A helicopter was called and he was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
A female passenger was less seriously injured and taken to a hospital by ground ambulance.
The statement further said that while the cause of the accident remained under investigation, a weapon, cash and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the vehicle.
Due to the severity of the driver’s injuries identities of the two are not being released as of Tuesday morning.