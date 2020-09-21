Falls County Sheriff arrested by Texas Rangers

Falls County Sheriff Richard Scaman is in the Bell County Jail on charges of assaulting a public servant and Sexual Assault.

Rangers arrested him Monday and Bell County jailers booked him into the jail at 3:36 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety is not saying at this time what prompted the arrest or the charges.

A bond has not been set at this time for Scaman.

FOX44 News has reached out to Falls County Commissioners for reaction to the arrest.

We will have more information as it becomes available.