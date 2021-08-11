Falls County Teen dies after being struck by car

Rosebud-Lott , Tx- One teen is dead after being hit by a car near Rosebud-Lott High School.

On Monday, August 9th, at 7:45 A.M, Texas DPS responded to calls that a 15 year old had been struck by a car while running on FM 431 near CR 343.

Coaches at Rosebud-Lott High School began CPR on the 15-year-old assisted by Deputies and EMS. Officials confirmed that the victim, Bryan Fikes, died on the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed a GMC Arcadia was traveling eastbound when it crashed into the runner. The investigation is still ongoing.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.