Falls County traffic stop nets drugs, cash and arrests

Drugs with a street value estimated at $70,000 were seized by Falls County deputies following a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Deputies reported making the stop on US Highway 77 near Rosebud about 1:00 a.m.

Following a roadside investigation, deputies found two firearms, one of which turned out to be stolen.

Along with the narcotics, an undisclosed amount of cash was also seized.

Three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the Falls County Jail with multiple felony charges pending.

Names were initially withheld pending arraignment.