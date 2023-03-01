MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Marlin Water Treatment Plant suffered an outage due to an accident on FM-147.

The City of Marlin said Tuesday that Public Works personnel were working to repair a water main break in the 300 block of Coleman Street. The break was isolated to the downtown area.

Some water customers might have experienced a reduction or loss of water pressure. Public Works personnel carefully re-opened water valves in and around the affected areas.

The City issued an update Tuesday night saying that an accident on FM-147 led to a downed power pole, which cut power to the water plant. Oncor gave an estimate of 7:30 p.m. to have the pole repaired and running again.

One of the leaks that crews were working on was isolated, and repairs were made. Citizens were urged to conserve water for the next few hours.

As of Wednesday morning, the City says electricity has been restored at the water plant. The leak was temporarily repaired for the night, and valves are back on.

Repairs will need to be completed on Thursday, once parts arrive. The water will be turned off again sometime during the day.

The City says the intersection of Coleman and Oaks is closed until repairs are completed.