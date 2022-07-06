FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of an accident on Highway 6 Wednesday morning.

The accident happened near CR-118, south of Riesel. DPS Troopers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:00 a.m.

DPS tells FOX 44 News that a Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer experienced a possible mechanical issue, which led to the driver losing control. The trailer went over the bridge as the driver attempted to pull over along the bridge. The vehicle is blocking the northbound travel lanes.

DPS says no injuries have been reported. Northbound traffic will be diverted as crews attempt to remove the truck tractor semi-trailer from the bridge. Traffic delays are expected to last for an additional three hours.

TXDOT spokesman Jake Smith said late Wednesday morning that when emergency operations at the scene are complete. there will be damage assessment and inspection to ensure the roadway’s safety.