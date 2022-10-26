FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County.

Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.

Police says this was an isolated incident. Officers from the Marlin Police Department and the Falls County Sheriff Office later arrested the suspect at approximately 8:30 p.m.