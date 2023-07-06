Marlin (FOX 44/KWKT) — Marlin Police Officers are investigating a body found in thge City Park just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The park is off of Williams Street, along Mun Park Road and Park Road.

Officers say the body was submerged in the water and mud. The identity of the person has not been determined at this time.

According to a post on the Marlin Police Department’s Facebook page, the department cannot confirm the body belongs to a person recently reported missing.

Michael Smith disappeared on July 2nd and was reported missing.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it is released.