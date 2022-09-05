FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be starting a Falls County project to remove and reconstruct the FM-413 bridge as it approaches at Fish Creek.

TxDOT says this location is east of the Reagan community. To perform this bridge project safely, crews will close FM-413 at the bridge, as well as at the approach to the bridge. A detour will be in place to guide the traveling public.

Travelers will need to utilize Highway 6, Texas Highway 7, and FM-1771 to navigate around this closure. Local access on FM-413 will still be permitted, but no through traffic will be allowed. Signage will be in place to help drivers.

The project is set to finish in February 2023. TxDOT encourages travelers to slow down, to eliminate distractions and to pay attention in work zones and school zones.