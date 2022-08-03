MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bull Dog Fire in Falls County is 75 acres, and is 95 percent contained.

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, along with several Falls County and McLennan County fire departments, as well as the Texas A&M Forest Service, responded to the fire on Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire was determined as a tree rubbing a power line, which set fire to a shed.

The fire is near County Road 220, where ten to 15 homes were evacuated. There has been one confirmed outbuilding destroyed. No homes were lost and no one was injured. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said on social media Tuesday night that if those evacuated had nowhere to go, they were urged to go to the Marlin Volunteer Fire Station on State Highway 6.







(Courtesy: Marlin Volunteer Fire Department)

Several aircraft were called to assist from the Forest Service. Crews are still on scene. Citizens are encouraged to stay clear of CR-220.

As of 9:30 p.m., the fire was out and there was just a little bit of stuff smoldering – according to the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department. The department also sent out a special thanks to the people who came out and brought food, cookies, water, Gatorade and words of encouragement.

As of 7 a.m. on August 3, Marlin citizens can now resume Drought Contingency Stage 4 water use regulations.

Mayor Carolyn Loftin said on August 2 that she is asking all citizens to please limit water usage. Due to the ongoing firefighting efforts, a strain is being put on the city lake.

Loftin said that citizens are encouraged to only use water for bathing, drinking and food preparation. Citizens are being asked to not to water lawns, not wash clothes, or complete any other task which can wait until the fire is under control. Loftin also reached out to the Governor’s office for assistance.