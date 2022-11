CHILTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Chilton Independent School District in a tweet stated that they will be closing their schools and facilities in response to a surge in flu cases.

The district plans to close their facilities Thursday, November 11 – Monday, November 14.

Due to the high rate of illnesses among students and staff, the GermBlast Corporation will disinfect all Chilton ISD facilities and busses before Monday, November 14.

