CHILTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Pirate family in Chilton is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The Chilton Independent School District said in a statement on Monday that coach and teacher Roger Hoelscher has passed away. The district confirmed to FOX 44 News on Tuesday morning that Hoelscher was the victim in the vehicle accident on Highway 77.

The district says Hoelscher’s presence brought joy, laughter and warmth to athletics, and his contributions will forever be remembered.

“We lost not only a talented professional but also a kind soul who touched the lives of everyone around him. Let us come together to support each other during this difficult time and remember the positive impact he had here at Chilton ISD,” the statement read.

The district has decided to honor Hoelscher’s legacy by continuing to work together with the same dedication and spirit that he brought with him to work every day.