Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October.

The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.

Marlin says new bills will be generated and mailed out with correct billing information soon.

Late fees will be waived for October because of the software error.

Marlin’s Water Department was closed Monday while they performed an audit on the AVR program.

FOX 44 News has reached out to AVR and the City of Marlin for a comment on the issue.