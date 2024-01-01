MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Marlin is currrently in a Mandatory Level 2 Water Restriction.

Mayor Susan Byrd issued a statement to citizens late Sunday night, saying that water usage should be restricted to an “as needed basis.” This comes after a skid at the water plant broke and is needing to be replaced.

Mayor Byrd says it is working diligently to make the repairs and to get the required replacement parts.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.